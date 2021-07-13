Embroidery artisans struggle to make ends meet during pandemic

Lê Hương HÀ NỘI — Slowly sketching lines with a soft pencil on calque paper, artisan Vũ Thành Luân smiles at his new floral decorative patterns for embroidering on duvet covers and aprons. These days he has more free time to create new designs for new orders from overseas. The pandemic has resulted in a 90 per cent order reduction from his partners, who are mostly in Japan. This year, his firm, Thái Liên Handmade, has only recorded revenue of US$6,000. A mask design by Luân’s company exported to Japan. — Photo courtesy of Vũ Thành Luân Due to the sharp decrease in orders, his 60 embroidery workers can only work when the company has orders. Lê Thị Thu, one of the most experienced workers in Luân's company, told Việt Nam News she felt frustrated as her work has been caused difficulties by the pandemic. Her husband, a stone carver, has also experienced a salary reduction. Thu said her family needs some VNĐ6 million ($260) for food and other fees per month, excluding extra tuition fees for her two children aged 15 and 10. "We have had to spend less on everything," Thu said. "I have not been able to afford daily milk for my… Read full this story

