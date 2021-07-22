Egypt sees more co-operation opportunities with Việt Nam

On the 69th Anniversary of Egypt's National Day (23rd July Revolution 1952) Egyptian Ambassador to Việt Nam Mahmoud Hassan Nayel writes to Việt Nam News On July 23rd, Egypt commemorates the Revolution of 1952, celebrating its 69th anniversary this year. The revolution, which became the key event that shaped modern political history in Egypt, significantly influenced other countries in different parts of the world. Notably those who were struggling to achieve their independence and take a stand against colonialist and imperialist domination. The first Egyptian republic was established to soon assume a leading role among developing nations. This manifested into Egypt becoming one of the central founding nations of important international movements and regional organisations, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of African Unity (OAU), today's African Union (AU). A few years earlier, the revolutionary leader and late President of Vietnam Hồ Chí Minh visited Egypt. He realised that Egypt and Việt Nam shared common values, cultural heritage, along with their aspirations for independence. He believed that the similarities between the two nations, whose ancient civilisations had developed around river deltas, could embrace the seeds of a long and fruitful relationship. This would be based on mutual understanding,… Read full this story

