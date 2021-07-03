E-commerce giant Shopee identifies 4 shopper types in Việt Nam

Many promotion programmes are designed to meet the demand of various types of shoppers during Shopee 7.7 Super Sale — Photo courtesy of Shopee Vietnam HCM CITY — Value is the most important factor for online shoppers, a survey by e-commerce platform Shopee has found. Of 24,000 consumers it polled, 57 per cent said they are driven by the best deals and prices. Women shoppers accounted for three quarters of value-driven shoppers. The survey also found an emerging segment of shoppers for whom convenient delivery is a priority. Trần Tuấn Anh, general director of Shopee Vietnam, said: "As more Vietnamese go online to fulfil their shopping needs, we are also seeing more diverse preferences and shopping habits emerge. This is why we consistently listen to our users' feedback and improve our features, services, and products to serve their needs." The survey found four types of online shoppers. Some 57 per cent are 'bargain hunters,' of whom three quarters are women. Women are likely to handle financial matters in most households, and they prioritise finding the best deals and prices before making an online purchase. Some 16 per cent of respondents are 'look look see see' shoppers who value variety and choice of products and browse more items on average than the 'bargain hunters.' They are also more spontaneous and quickly cart out a product that catches their… Read full this story

