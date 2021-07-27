Duyên finishes fifth, Đương ready to fight

Olympics Weightlifter Hoàng Thị Duyên competes at the Tokyo Olympics. She ranks fifth in the women’s 59kg category. AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI – Weightlifter Hoàng Thị Duyên failed to make the top three as expected after the end of the women’s 59kg category at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Duyên, who was Việt Nam’s best hope of a medal, lifted 95kg in the snatch and 113kg in the clean and jerk. Her total of 208kg placed her in fifth position in the overall rankings at Tokyo's International Forum. Prior to the Games, Duyên had the third-best result of 223kg among 14 competitors. But in yesterday’s performance, she lifted 15kg less than her best pushing her below the line. The winner was Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei who made it 236kg in total. The lifter was in a different world as she set three Olympic records within half an hour. World champion Kuo lifted 103kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 236kg a high bar to reach. She left her other rivals far behind. Polina Guryeva from Turkmenistan placed second with 217kg. Andoh Mikiko of Japan came third with 214kg. Duyên was the second and… Read full this story

