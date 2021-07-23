Đương set to make Việt Nam’s mark in Olympics boxing

Olympics Boxer Nguyễn Văn Đương (left) practises with teammate Nguyễn Thị Tâm in Tokyo. Đương will compete in the men’s 57 kg category. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team Thanh Hà & Bảo Hoa HÀ NỘI — It is time to show off, raise our voices and show that Việt Nam packs a mean punch when it comes to boxing. Vietnamese boxer Nguyễn Văn Đương plans to give it his all for his Olympic debut in Tokyo. Đương brought an Olympic slot home after 32 years of waiting, with a successful bronze medal from a qualification tournament last March. “I'm feeling very hopeful and excited. I'm looking forward to the day I get to compete,” Đương told Việt Nam News via Zoom. “I feel pretty good about what I have prepared for the games up to this moment. I can harness more than 100 per cent of my strength.” It will be the first and biggest tournament in the career of the 25-year-old whose best achievement is a silver medal from the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines. He is set to face some of the most powerful fighters from all over the world in the men’s featherweight category (57kg)…. Read full this story

