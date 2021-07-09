Đồng Tháp launches agricultural products website

Mango is one of Đồng Tháp Province’s specialities. The province launched a website to sell its agricultural products and specialities on July 7. — Photo baodongthap.vn HÀ NỘI — The southern province of Đồng Tháp launched a website to sell the provincial agricultural products and specialities at htxdacsandongthap.com on Wednesday. Ngô Chí Công, a representative of Đồng Tháp Specialty Cooperative, said the website currently offers more than 220 agricultural products and local specialities from 50 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives. He said e-commerce channels would help the SMEs, cooperatives and production facilities sell their products in the context of COVID-19, adding: "It is also time for them to participate in the digital transformation process." Earlier, the cooperative partnered with websites, social networks and e-commerce platforms to advertise on Google to increase the sales performance of businesses. In the future, the province may expand cross-border sales in Southeast Asian countries, said Công. Huỳnh Lam Hồ, co-founder and CEO of Haravan Technology Company, which works with the province’s businesses in implementing e-commerce and omnichannel retail solutions for 2021-2025, said: “For businesses to implement digital transformation in multi-channel sales and commerce effectively, besides the technology and training, equipping local businesses and their staff with digital… Read full this story

