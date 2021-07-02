Farmer Nguyễn Văn Tùng is standing at his black rice field in Nhị Mỹ Commune, Cao Lãnh District of the southern province of Đồng Tháp. — Photo nld.com.vn ĐỒNG THÁP — In a black rice field in Nhị Mỹ Commune, Cao Lãnh District of the southern province of Đồng Tháp, farmer Nguyễn Văn Tùng removes weed by hand and take notes about the rice's growth day by day. He also uses nets to stop insects from damaging the rice, not chemical fertiliser. Black rice is not a variety native to the southern province. Two years ago, Tùng heard about black rice cultivation in the northern province of Bắc Giang. Seeing an increasing demand for organic rice, Tùng travelled north and met with Nguyễn Thị Thành Thực, a member of the executive committee of the Việt Nam Digital Agriculture Association and the first person who brought black rice to grow in Bắc Giang. Returning to his hometown in Đồng Tháp with 10 kilos of black rice seeds, Tùng and his wife started growing the rice in the summer-autumn crop 2020. However, the crop failed, likely due to the climatic differences between the southwestern region and northern region. Undeterred, Tùng tried again in the winter-spring crop 2020-2021. With an… Read full this story

Đồng Tháp farmer delivers organic success have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.