Đồng Nai expects to control COVID-19 in a month: official

Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình (third from left) visits the No 3 COVID-19 Treatment Field Hospital in the southern province of Đồng Nai on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo ĐỒNG NAI — The southern province of Đồng Nai needs about a month to control its COVID-19 outbreak, which has hit almost 400 cases in the fourth wave, said the provincial People's Committee chairman Cao Tiến Dũng, adding that there are many undetected cases in the community. A working group led by Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình visited the province on Monday to inspect the province's COVID-19 prevention and control work. Informing Bình about COVID-19 outbreaks in Đồng Nai, Dũng said the province, particularly Biên Hòa City, would continue to see an increase of SARS-CoV-2 cases and COVID-19 close contacts, or F1s. "Without timely taking the F1s to concentrated quarantine areas and COVID-19 vaccines, the province would face many difficulties to cope with the COVID-19 outbreaks," Dũng said. For the last few days, the province reported big COVID-19 clusters at markets which then spread into workplaces and residential areas, Dũng said, adding that some confirmed COVID-19 cases were working at companies with 10,000-20,000 employees. "If the outbreaks continue getting worse in the coming days,… Read full this story

