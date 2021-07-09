Đồng Nai ensures fresh food, essential goods amid social distancing

Supermarkets in Đồng Nai Province are ensuring the supply of essential goods and fresh food during the social distancing period. File photo from baodongnai.com.vn ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province has ensured the supply of essential goods and fresh food during the social distancing period, Lê Văn Lộc, director of the province's Department of Trade and Industry, announced on Friday. The province has carried out social distancing for two weeks under the Government's Directive No 16 since Friday (July 9) amid the complex developments of the pandemic in the province and neighbouring HCM City and Bình Dương Province. Lộc said: "Supermarkets and markets in the province are supplying enough essential goods and fresh food like pork, chicken, vegetables and fruits, so people should not panic and hoard goods. Crowds will affect pandemic prevention and control efforts." The department asked supermarkets to increase the supply of goods, especially food and essential goods, up to three to four times compared to normal days to meet people's needs during social distancing days. Nguyễn Thị Hoa, a 40-year-old resident in Đồng Nai Province, said: "After hearing about social distancing, I was calm because I have had a habit of stocking food for a week in recent years." "I totally agreed with the province's decision… Read full this story

