Doctors go the extra mile for COVID-19 patients in HCM City

A medical staff reminds COVID-19 patients to strictly abide by isolation regulations at a field hospital in HCM CIty. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu Due to strict regulations on pandemic prevention and safety, only doctors and nursing staff can have direct contact with COVID-19 patients. The doctors of field hospital No 4 disinfect each other after each shift. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu Therefore, doctors and other medical workers in the hospitals of HCM City, Việt Nam's pandemic hotspot, have to do other jobs besides their professional duties, such as receiving and transporting patients' personal items, delivering food and cleaning trash. Many of them have worked through the night to take care of severely ill patients. The medical staff help to deliver personal items to COVID-19 patients at field hospital No 4 for COVID-19 treatment in HCM CIty, — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu Despite all the difficulties and hard work, the medical staff have been making great efforts to protect their patients' health so the city can get back to its bustling self as soon as possible. HCM City has set up 11 field hospitals in Thủ Đức City, Bình Chánh District and District 12 that provide more than 30,000 beds in total. The city also has 5,000 beds at existing hospitals,… Read full this story

