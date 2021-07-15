Distribution plan announced for US donated Moderna vaccines

Moderna vaccine donated by the United Sates under the COVAX Facility arrived in Việt Nam on July 10. — Photo courtesy World Health Organisation HÀ NỘI — Two million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 53 localities, the military and police forces, hospitals, and institutes and universities nation-wide, it has been announced. The doses were donated by the United State under the COVAX Facility and they will be given out as part of the Ministry of Health's 11th batch of vaccines to be distributed in the country. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health has warned recipients not to mix Moderna vaccine with other vaccines. Of the doses, 870,240 will be distributed to 28 provinces and cities in the northern region. Hà Nội will get the most with 120,960 doses being distributed, followed by Hải Dương Province with 43,680, Quảng Ninh with 42,000 doses, and Hải Phòng, Bắc Giang and Bắc Ninh with 40,320 doses each. The provinces of Vĩnh Phúc, Sơn La, Hưng Yên, Thái Nguyên, Hà Tĩnh will receive around 30,000 doses each while Bắc Kạn Province will receive just under 7,000. In the south 505,680 doses have been allocated. HCM City will take the… Read full this story

