DHL Express to use Airbus A300 for shipments from Hong Kong to HCM City

DHL Express has announced it will have a dedicated Airbus A330 aircraft for shipments directly from its Asian hub in Hong Kong to HCM City — Photo courtesy of DHL Express HCM CITY — DHL Express has announced it will have a dedicated Airbus A330 aircraft for shipments directly from its Asian hub in Hong Kong to HCM City six times a week to meet the surge in demand for international express shipping to and from Việt Nam. "As the COVID-19 pandemic pushed consumers online, the explosive growth of e-commerce was a central driver of DHL Express' shipment volumes growth in Asia including Việt Nam and Malaysia," it said. It will also upgrade the aircraft shuttling between Hà Nội and Hong Kong from a Boeing 737-400 to 737-800. "The findings in our recently launched white paper attest to the surge across B2C and B2B e-commerce shipments that we are witnessing as tech-savvy digital natives begin to make up the bulk of merchants and consumers across the world, and also in Asia," Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific, said. "This has driven a shift in expectations about e-commerce – customers want top quality service, speed, reliability, convenience and flexibility. "By dedicating flights to HCM City and Penang, and upgrading our aircraft for Hà Nội, our…

