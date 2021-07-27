Deputy PM’s statement at Pre-Summit of UN Food Systems Summit

The following is the full text of his statement. Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, It is my pleasure to attend the Pre-Summit of the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit. Despite the remarkable achievements in eradicating poverty and promoting sustainable development around the world, we are yet faced with a myriad of formidable challenges. These include the unpredictable consequences of climate change, the increasing scarcity of resources for agricultural production, and the hurdles in transforming food systems via the greater use of advanced technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the problems within global food systems, and brought about new obstacles to sustainable development. Against such backdrop, the urgent task facing us today is to bolster and further enhance international cooperation so as to defeat hunger and poverty, and ensure food and nutrition security for 7.9 billion people worldwide. Ladies and gentlemen, Fully understanding the importance of agricultural modernization to sustainable development, in its Socio-economic Development Strategy for 2021-2030, Vietnam seeks to accelerate agricultural restructuring, develop a modernity-oriented agriculture focusing on the large-scale and specialized production of goods, and promote high-tech agriculture. We also work to improve the resilience and adaptability of agricultural sector against climate change, and align this sector with… Read full this story

