Deputy PM tells southern provinces to enforce strict COVID prevention measures, be ready to aid HCM City

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam speaks at an online meeting with the Government's Special Working Group and representatives from six southern provinces on Thursday about the COVID-19 situation in the south. Photo courtesy of the HCM City Press Centre HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has urged southern provinces to work with HCM City to enforce strict COVID-19 prevention measures and be ready to aid the city in the fight against the virus. Đam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said it was important to prevent the spread of the virus between HCM City and neighbouring provinces while ensuring circulation of goods in the region. He spoke on Thursday at an online meeting with the Government's Special Working Group and representatives from six southern provinces (An Giang, Kiên Giang, Hậu Giang, Cà Mau, Bạc Liêu and Sóc Trăng). Đam stressed the role of organisations such as community COVID-19 groups that "go to every corner and every house, and check every person" to ensure that they have made health declarations. "Those who fail to complete medical declarations or provide dishonest declarations must be strictly handled, including their family members," he said. Provincial authorities would be held responsible for failing to control people arriving from HCM City or other provinces, and for people… Read full this story

