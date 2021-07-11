Deputy PM says social distancing, strategy changes can contain COVID-19 in HCM City

Bến Thành Market in HCM City’s District 1 was closed after the city started to apply strict lockdown from July 9. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases in HCM City is forecast to keep growing in the coming days, but with serious implementation of Directive 16 and adjustments to contact tracing, sample collection, and testing strategies, the city will contain the outbreak, according to Deputy PM Vũ Đức Đam. The head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control made the statement at a teleconference with the southern metropolis on Saturday. Social distancing measures under Directive 16 have been imposed across HCM City since July 9. Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyễn Thành Phong said the city has appealed to the entire political system and people to engage in the efforts, with a view to expanding the "green zone" in its COVID-19 map. He noted that HCM City is conducting regular tests in locked-down and high-risk areas, increasing the number of hospital beds, and gearing up medical equipment and supplies for testing and contact tracing. It is also stepping up sample collection and enhancing testing capacity to find and isolate cases in the community early. Efforts are being made… Read full this story

