Deputy PM Đam urges HCM City to use technology to fight virus

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam addresses an online meeting with HCM City’s leaders on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Điệp HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam called on HCM City’s leaders to employ the latest technology to improve testing and contact tracing in an online meeting on Monday. Đam, also head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19, said testing and tracing must be done with care and high accuracy. “We must avoid collecting too many samples and being unable to process them in a timely manner. Each test result must provide enough information so contact tracing can be done effectively,” said the deputy PM. He asked the city to tighten monitoring of people entering and exiting virus hotspots while taking steps to keep up the flow of goods. Bus and truck drivers soon will have to provide negative test results upon entry to the city while residents must complete health declaration forms online if they intend to travel. HCM City’s leaders said residents will also require QR codes as proof of being COVID-19 negative to enter certain restricted places while the city is to keep other preventative measures in place to ensure safety for students during the upcoming high school… Read full this story

