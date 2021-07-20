On behalf of the CMC and MND, General Giang expressed deep gratitude to generations of veterans for their great sacrifice, devotion, contributions to the national salvation cause and national reunification, as well as the national construction and protection cause. The defense minister briefed VVA's leaders on the task performance and outstanding achievements of the Vietnam People's Army over the past time. He highlighted the military's training, combat readiness observance, personnel re-organization, active participation in COVID-19 prevention and control, and implementation of gratitude activities and policies for troops' families. Prior to the 74th anniversary of the Wounded and Fallen Soldiers' Day (July 27, 1947-2021), General Giang wished good health to the agency's leaders, personnel and veterans. He hoped that the association will tighten its ties with the MND and generations of Vietnamese veterans will pay attention to and make precious contributions to the development of the military and the nation. Sending thanks to the CMC, the MND, and General Giang and his entourage for their thoughtfulness, Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Duoc, President of the VVA, confirmed that the association members will consolidate solidarity, uphold revolutionary virtues, and promote the noble tradition of Uncle Ho's soldiers in any conditions and circumstances. They… Read full this story

Defense Minister visits VVA Central Committee have 295 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.