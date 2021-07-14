Defense leader pays tribute to former leaders

The delegation burned incense to commemorate late Generals Vo Nguyen Giap, Hoang Van Thai, Van Tien Dung, Le Trong Tan, and Doan Khue and Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Khac Nghien. General Cuong and his entourage expressed deep gratitude for the great contributions of the late generals to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the development of the military. They visited and inquired after the families of former defense ministers General Pham Van Tra and Phung Quang Thanh as well as former deputy defense ministers. On behalf of the leadership of the defense ministry and the General Staff, General Cuong briefed the former defense leaders on the outstanding achievements of the military over the past time. He passed along his hopes that the former leaders would continue to support the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense in implementing the two strategic missions, namely safeguarding the fatherland and building a revolutionary, standardized, elite and gradually-modernized military. The same day, the Chief of the General Staff visited and offered gifts to the Central Committee of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association in celebration of the 74th anniversary of Vietnamese War Invalids’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27). Translated by Trung Thanh

