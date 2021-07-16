Defense industry to become spearhead of national industry

The event drew the participation of Director of the General Department of Politics (GDP) General Luong Cuong, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defense Minister Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam, and representatives of relevant agencies under the General Staff, GDP and Ministry of National Defense (MND). Over the decade, the MND has worked closely with relevant ministries, sectors, localities, and organizations to advise the government and Prime Minister on guidance toward the implementation of the Ordinance on National Defense Industry. As a result, all completed industrial defense projects have been operating effectively, contributing to improving national defense production capacities. Meanwhile, scientific research, designing, production, and maintenance of weapons and technical equipment have seen rapid developments. The national defense industry sector effectively expanded cooperation and scientific and technological exchange with agencies and units inside and outside the military. General Giang concluded the conference by emphasizing the strategic importance of the ordinance to the national development and defense cause, as well as highlighting key achievements in the past 12 years of implementing the ordinance. He also emphasized the important coordination of Central agencies, localities, ministries, and services in creating favorable mechanisms and… Read full this story

