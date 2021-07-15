Dancer Xuân turns up the heat for her act

Thanh Xuân practises her fire belly dance. — VNS Photo Minh Phuong Minh Phương & Kiều Trinh As the sun begins to fade over the Bắc Hưng Hải River, signalling the day is drawing to a close, a flickering flame can be seen in the distance on its banks. An offering perhaps? A relative marking an anniversary of the passing of a loved one from time gone by? That would be most peoples' first guess. But these flames are far more rhythmic, dancing almost in time to the faint sounds of music that can be heard slightly above the usual din of traffic on the bridge that spans the water. Closer inspection reveals the truth. A woman, dressed in a revealing outfit displaying far more skin than usually seen on female Hanoians, is practising her art. Thanh Xuân is a belly dancer, one of the capital's best, and on this particular evening as the sun sets behind her, she is perfecting her latest moves, but with a fiery twist. This is hot stuff, and not just because of her choice of attire, but also due to her chosen method to spice up her performance. "Fire performance is just like a kind of… Read full this story

