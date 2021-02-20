Danang launches U.S.-backed urban energy security project The Saigon Times Two engineers install a solar power panel on a rooftop in Danang City. The city and USAID have launched a US$14-million program to promote clean energy – PHOTO: DANANG.GOV.VN HCMC – The central city of Danang has launched a US$14 million project promoting urban energy security in the city with support from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This is part of the Vietnam Urban Energy Security project that runs until 2023 to promote the deployment of advanced, distributed energy solutions in urban areas in Danang and HCMC. It addresses Vietnam's rapidly growing energy demand and air pollution in urban areas by working with city governments and creating business opportunities for entrepreneurs. The project supports the deployment of advanced distributed energy solutions such as rooftop solar, electric vehicles, waste-to-energy and other energy efficiency solutions. At its completion, the project aims to deploy at least 40 megawatts of advanced, distributed energy systems in Danang, mobilize at least US$60 million in public and private investment for the systems and adopt at least five innovative solutions to address urban energy and environment issues. "USAID is helping Vietnam transition to a more resilient… Read full this story

