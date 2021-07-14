Daily record of nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Deputy chairman of the Phú Thọ Province People's Committee Hồ Đại Dũng (centre) gives flowers to encourage doctors from the province on Wednesday who volunteered to go to HCM City to support COVID-19 treatment. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Kiên HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 2,934 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,434, said the Ministry of Health. Ten of them were imported cases, in Bình Định (4), Thanh Hóa (3), Quảng Nam (2) and Hà Nội (1). The remaining 2,924 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 2,229 cases, followed by Đồng Tháp with 133 and Đồng Nai with 118. Other localities that reported new cases included Tiền Giang (115), Bình Dương (73), Bến Tre (46), Khánh Hòa (44), Phú Yên (32), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Vĩnh Long (17), Đà Nẵng (15), Sóc Trăng (13), Kiên Giang (11), Bình Thuận (9), Cần Thơ (8 ), Hà Nội (5), Ninh Thuận (4), Tây Ninh (4), Nghệ An (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Huế (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), An Giang (2), Trà Vinh (2), Bình Định (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Lào Cai (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Cà Mau… Read full this story
