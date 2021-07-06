Daily increase of new cases tops 1,000 the second time, 7 more deaths on Tuesday

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported Hà Nội on alert due to community infection clusters City's largest wholesale market closed after dozens of COVID cases detected Hà Nội reports 10 COVID-19 cases, disrupting 10 days without infections First 100,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses slated to arrive in Việt Nam on Wednesday Health workers take COVID-19 test samples for students in the southern province of Bình Dương who are set to take the national high school graduation exam on July 7 and 8. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Hướng HÀ NỘI — For only the second time, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in a single day. On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Health announced 1,029 new infections, ten imported and 1,019 locally transmitted. Monday also saw a daily jump of 1,000 plus, with 1,089 cases announced on July 5. Of the new locally transmitted cases on Tuesday, HCM City, the country's current largest COVID-19 hotspot, recorded 710 cases while the remainder were found in Đồng Tháp (99), Bình Dương (92), Phú Yên (41), Long An (14), Hà Nội (12), Đồng Nai (11), An Giang (11), Hưng Yên (6), Bắc Giang (5), Thanh Hóa (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Nghệ An (3), Vĩnh Long (2), Hà… Read full this story
