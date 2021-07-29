Đà Nẵng gives Moderna vaccines to 17,000 essential service workers, high-risks quarantine staff

People receiving COVID-19 shots at Tiên Sơn Sport Centre, Đà Nẵng, on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng HÀ NỘI — Đà Nẵng on Thursday started administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 16,800 people, mostly high-risks people in locked down areas or essential service workers, in the phase of allocation between July 29 and August 5. The workers include essential service workers (telecom, gas and petrol, transport, pharma), those working in quarantine facilities or locked down areas such as waste collectors and transporters. Tiên Sơn Sport Centre and Đà Nẵng Oncology Hospital are the two locations used for the vaccination drive. Đà Nẵng Hospital has also prepared two vaccination rooms to be used for people who have health issues or allergies that need to be monitored for reactions after receiving the shot. Ngô Thị Kim Yến, Director of Đà Nẵng's health department, said the health ministry gave Đà Nẵng 33,600 doses of Moderna as part of the donation by the US Government in the latest distribution plan, which will be used for 16,800 people. Yến said that with stable vaccine supply, the city could administer up to 20,000 doses a day, which means the central city could vaccinate 95 per cent of all… Read full this story

