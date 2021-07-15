Đà Nẵng bans people from swimming in the sea

Đà Nẵng City has banned local people from swimming in the sea since Thursday until further notice due to complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Lâm HÀ NỘI — Đà Nẵng City has banned local people from swimming in the sea from Thursday until further notice due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move came after the municipal People's Committee issued on Wednesday night a document to order local people to stop swimming in the sea, outdoor and indoor fitness and sports activities as well as the operation of hair salons to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The decision was made five days after the People's Committee allowed local people to swim in the sea again. Previously, on July 7, the committee allowed local people to swim in the sea in the morning from 4:30am to no later than 8am and in the afternoon from 4:30pm to no later than 7pm. However, a report of the city's Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday showed the city recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19. The owner of a hair salon was among the new cases. The city also recorded several cases related to the patient. The… Read full this story
