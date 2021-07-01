Cultural village reopens, featuring a variety of cultural activities

A number of traditional activities will be held in Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism this July, including children’s traditional games. Photo courtesy of the village HÀ NỘI — A series of activities showcasing the unique features of rural markets in the north of Việt Nam has kicked off the reopening of Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on the outskirts of Hà Nội. The tourist attraction has been reopened as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in the capital in recent days. Visitors to the village from July 1-31 can experience daily activities of Vietnamese ethnic minorities, including traditional craft demonstrations, culinary introductions, folk games and dances. According to Trịnh Ngọc Chung, acting head of the management board of Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, the highlight of the activities in July is the ‘Rural Market-Children’s Memory’ event that will take place on July 23-25. "The space of the rural market will recreate ancient cultural features, taking visitors on a journey back to a humble and rustic memory via trading scenes, folk games and dances that are typical of northern Việt Nam," he said. A path shaded with bamboo arches and conical hats will lead tourists to the… Read full this story

