The first set of criteria for Vietnamese business culture is announced in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — Photo sggp.vn HÀ NỘI — A set of criteria for evaluating Vietnamese business culture was announced on Wednesday in Hà Nội by the Việt Nam Association for the Business Cultural Development. "The set is the first set of standards on business culture approved by the Prime Minister and Government and its contents were contributed and participated in by different ministries and branches,” said chairman of the association Hồ Anh Tuấn. He added the set with two parts, 19 criteria and 51 evaluation and measurement indicators, was a basis for determining if a company meets “Vietnamese business culture standards”. Per the set, firms cannot be involved in smuggling, tax evasion or the production and trade of counterfeit or harmful products. They must also not owe salary or social insurance payments to their employees, not defraud, take advantage of or harm other organisations and individuals. Other conditions include assessments of business leaders for sustainable development, building and implementing corporate culture, respect for the law, business ethics, and social responsibility. Vũ Bá Phú, director of the Trade Promotion Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said: "A corporate brand is the… Read full this story

Criteria for evaluating Vietnamese business culture announced have 234 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.