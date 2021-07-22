With Chef Lê Kiên of VeJo restaurant Preparation: 45 minutes Serves: 4 Vietnamese spring rolls ( nem ) are an iconic dish that have long been popular throughout the world. Wherever there are Vietnamese, there are likely to be Vietnamese spring rolls. Here Chef Lê Kiên of VeJo restaurant in Hà Nội gives his recipe for some supreme vegetarian rolls. Ingredients: Dried wood ear mushrooms: 30g Dried fragrant mushrooms: 40g Carrots: 120g Yam beans: 100g Bean sprouts: 150g Glass noodles: 100g Green onions: 80g Shallots: 80g Cashew nuts: 150g Black pepper: 3g Vegetarian fish sauce: 10g Cooking oil: 2 tbsp Rice paper: 30 sheets Crispy vegetarian spring rolls Method: 1. Peel and slice the shallots, slice green onions into 1cm strips and ground the cashew nuts 2. Soak the wood ear, dried fragrant mushrooms and glass noodles before finely chopping them into small pieces. After this, peel yam beans, cut the carrots into ultra thin strip and chop the bean sprouts to a similar small size 3. Heat cooking oil in a frying pan, then add shallots to brown as well add the chopped wood ear and fragrant mushroom. Stir fry to release the flavours 4. Add all the chopped roots and stir fry until they are softer, though still crisp, and… Read full this story

