COVID-19 positive mothers should be extra careful amid the pandemic

Doctor Phan Thị Thu Nga performs a check-up on a mother to be. — VNS Photo Bảo Hoa Vân Nguyễn As Việt Nam is experiencing the worst wave of COVID-19 infections with thousands of new cases recorded each day, concerns are growing for all citizens, and pregnant women are no exception. Doctors say mothers-to-be should be extra careful against the virus as they are in a moderate clinically vulnerable group. "When pregnant women are infected with COVID-19, they are more likely to experience more severe illness and have complications including stillbirth, premature birth as well as severe complications in mothers' organs," Doctor Phan Thị Thu Nga, deputy head of Outpatient Department of the National Hospital Of Obstetrics And Gynecology told Việt Nam News . "Women often go through physiological changes during their pregnancy, notably in respiratory and cardiovascular systems." With the growth of the fetus and uterus, lung volume will change, and pregnant women will have to increase the amount of air they breath, according to Nga. She said: "Cardiovascular changes include increased cardiac output and blood volume. Lungs and heart are the two organs that can be easily attacked by COVID-19. "In case a mother is infected with COVID-19 and suffers…

