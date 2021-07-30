New approach, new solutions necessary for long fight: PM Medics, volunteers battle to keep HCM City safe from coronavirus Stores work hard to follow limited operating hours Over 7,900 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday 6,000 medical workers from all over Việt Nam volunteer to help deal with HCM City’s outbreak Doctors at Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City treat a patient with COVID-19. Photo courtesy of the hospital HCM CITY — Patients with locally acquired COVID-19 showing no symptoms, and with no underlying disease or obesity, will now be under a 14-day home quarantine, according to new guidelines released by the HCM City Department of Health on Thursday. New COVID-19 cases with manageable underlying diseases will also be quarantined at home for 14 days. The new guidelines aim to reduce the overload of COVID-19 patients at healthcare facilities and increase the quality of treatment for COVID-19 patients with moderate and severe symptoms in hospitals. A COVID-19 patient under home quarantine must have a separate room with windows as well as a separate toilet, a trash can with closed lid, and trash bags. Separate rooms are not required if members in a family are all COVID-19 patients. Food and essential supplies must be put on a table placed in front of the patient's separate room. Hand sanitiser and disinfectants for surfaces, salt water for… Read full this story

COVID-19 patients with no symptoms will quarantine at home for 14 days have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.