Trần Đắc Phu (standing). VNA/VNS Photo As some people have negative COVID-19 test results but are neglecting pandemic prevention and control, Dr Trần Đắc Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, talks to the press about the need to maintain vigilance Could you tell us about the value of a negative COVID-19 certificate? Is this test paper a guarantee that the holders are safe and non-infectious? The COVID-19 test certificate is valid at the time of testing and the person tested is basically not infected with SARS-CoV-2. At the same time, the certificate confirms he or she is not a source of infection to other people. I say "basically" because testing cannot detect a new case of COVID-19 in the first two days. Besides, not all tests are 100 per cent accurate. Not to mention in some cases, if the certificates are fake, they are completely worthless. This test certificate is only valid for a certain time period because after testing if people do not strictly follow pandemic prevention and control measures, they still have the possibility of contracting SARS-CoV-2 and becoming a source of infection and can spread the disease in the community. Therefore, after testing, the most important thing is that people still… Read full this story

COVID-19 negative certificate no excuse to be lax: expert have 350 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.