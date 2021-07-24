New checkpoints to ease congestion entering capital city Hà Nội prepared for multiple scenarios in latest COVID-19 outbreak HCM City, southern provinces tighten enforcement of COVID-19 regulations PM: home-grown vaccines must ensure safety, efficacy NA to include COVID-19 fight in first session's resolution 41 students of Tây Nguyên University in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk on Saturday are heading to southern Bình Dương province to offer COVID-19 prevention assistance. Bình Dương reported 785 new cases on Saturday, becoming one of a number of COVID-19 hot spots in the south. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Việt Nam, since the first case was recorded last year, was 90,939 today with the country reporting a further 7,968 new cases. This is the highest single-day increase recorded to date. Among the new cases, as many as 7,937 cases were locally transmitted. The remaining cases were arrivals from overseas. Among the new cases, there were 2,428 detected in the community while the others were in lockdown or quarantine areas. HCM City reported the highest number of cases with 5,396, followed by Long An (604), Bình Dương (785), Đồng Nai (221), Tiền Giang (220), Tây Ninh (132), and Khánh… Read full this story

COVID-19 infections near 100,000 as new daily record was broken again have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.