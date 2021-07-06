The outlook for the labor market remains grim as the number of employed people continues to decline in the second quarter. The serious nature of the fourth Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam has again dealt a huge blow to the labor market as nearly 1.2 million people were suspended from working in the second quarter, an increase of over 87,000 against the previous quarter. Workers at Garment 10 Company. Photo: Thanh Hai Head of the Department of Population and Labor Statistics under the General Statistics Office (GSO) Pham Hoai Nam revealed the information at a press conference held on July 6. "The outlook for the labor market remains grim as the number of employed people continues to decline in the second quarter, while more people remain idle or work in the informal sector," Nam said. "People at the working group age of 15-24 that lost their jobs in the April-June period stood at 389,800, accounting for 31.8% of the total," he added. According to Nam, the number of people of the working-age from 15 and above in the second quarter was 51.1 million, up 44,700 against the previous quarter and 1.7 million year-on-year. In this context, the number of employed workers… Read full this story

Covid-19 drives millions of people out of jobs in Q2: GSO have 288 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at July 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.