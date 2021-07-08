The artefacts that have been discovered in Nghệ An Province might date up to 600 years old. — Photo vov.vn NGHỆ AN — Experts and cultural oficials have believed that several artefacts discovered recently by a family while levelling their garden in Châu Lý Commune, Quỳ Hợp District in the central province of Nghệ An could be up to 600 years old. The unearthed artefacts include three copper pots of different sizes and one copper kettle. While the pots have no handles and are decorated with lizard figures, the kettle has its spout and handle decorated with the patterns of a dragon head and dragon tail. After receiving the information about the discoverr on June 30, the Quỳ Hợp District authorities directed the Culture and Information Department to work with the Châu Lý authorities to verify the artefacts. The artefacts are being temporarily preserved and managed by the Châu Lý authorities while waiting for appraisal by superior authorities. The Qùy Hợp authorities has also notified the provincial Department of Culture and Sports of the discovery. The Nghệ An Museum said that will send specialists on relics and antiquities to appraise the artefacts. The kettle with dragon handle is initially determined to be dated from the Trần dynasty (1225–1440). Photo vov.vn… Read full this story
- 45,000-year-old bone arrow tips unearthed in Sri Lanka are the 'oldest evidence of bow and arrow use by prehistoric humans outside of Africa'
- Nghe An: landscape of mountains, rivers and legend
- Nghe An conquers hearts of South Korean investors
- VSIP Nghe An – a space to work, a place to live
- WHA IZ 1: spotlight in Nghe An for South Korean investors
- Farmland in Nghe An idle due to drought
- Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
- Man caught carrying 50 kg of meth in Lao border province
- Central provinces make efforts in forest fire prevention
- Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
Copper artefacts unearthed in Nghệ An Province have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.