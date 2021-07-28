Community awareness key to reducing childhood drownings

Children participate in a swimming competition held in the northern province of Hà Nam in July last year. Swimming lessons are the most effective means to reduce children drownings. — VNA/VNS Photo Đại Nghĩa HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam needs to integrate drowning prevention and climate change management programmes, Đặng Hoa Nam, director of the Child Affairs Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has said. MoLISA statistics show that in the first five months of this year, 138 were reported to have drowned, however the actual number may be even higher. Drowning is the leading cause of childhood deaths in Việt Nam. It is estimated that about 2,000 children still die from drowning each year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Việt Nam, Kidong Park, has said progress is being made although more needs to be done . “This issue,” he says “has not yet received adequate attention from the society”. Nam agrees, saying that in Việt Nam, community awareness around water safety is still limited. Many children have also not been provided with the knowledge or safety skills needed around water. Increasing people’s knowledge and skills was the most important measure. "When equipped with safety knowledge… Read full this story

