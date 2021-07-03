Colorful life in the exhibition “What are we tricking?”

The exhibition shows the talent and views of young local artists about life. Based on the famous book What are you playing with your life by Indian philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti, the exhibition "What are we tricking?" is the voice of artists about life, thoughts, issues, and stories that young people are interested in and learn about. The exhibition "What are we tricking?" is underway at VCCA until July 25. Photo: VCCA Featuring 125 works by 103 young artists from all over the country, the exhibition will last until July 25 at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), 72 Nguyen Trai Street, Hanoi. It opens free for the public from 10am to 9pm daily. Organized by VCCA in cooperation with the Young Vietnamese Artists' Club of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, the exhibition has brought colorful parts of daily life through the eyes of young local artists. Visitors can see and feel different aspects of expression through each displayed artwork. There are simple and honest works such as "Plants in Pots" by Trieu Phuong, "In Hang Trong Flower Garden" by Hoai Giang and Nguyen Trang. Meanwhile, many others show the deep concern of young people, such as "The Space Between Us"… Read full this story

