Workers in an underground coal mine of Núi Béo Coal JSC in the northern province of Quảng Ninh. In June alone, NBC shares of Núi Béo Coal JSC traded on HNX soared by more than 111 per cent compared to the previous month. Photo nuibeo.com.vn HÀ NỘI The sharp increase in the price of raw coal has pushed coal stock prices up in June this year. In June alone, NBC shares of Núi Béo Coal JSC traded on HNX soared by more than 111 per cent compared to the previous month. There were many sessions in which NBC reached ceiling prices with strong increase in liquidity. In the trading session on June 18, NBC suddenly attracted cash flow with the liquidity nearly doubling compared to the previous trading sessions. At the end of the session, NBC hit the ceiling price with an increase of 9.89 per cent compared to the previous session. It became a historic session for NBC as the market price exceeded the par value after 6 years of trading below VNĐ10,000 (US$0.4) per share. Currently, NBC is trading around VNĐ14,500 per share. TDN shares of Vinacomin-DeoNai Coal JSC also had an impressive recovery in June as they increased by more… Read full this story

Coal stocks on an upswing thanks to rising prices have 284 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.