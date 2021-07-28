City to set up group to advise on COVID-19 prevention, economic recovery

A resident in HCM City is inoculated against COVID-19. — Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — HCM City People's Committee Chairman Nguyễn Thành Phong has approved the establishment of an advisory group for COVID-19 prevention and economic revival. It will consist of eight leading academics in various fields, and be headed by Dr Vũ Thành Tự Anh of Fulbright Việt Nam University with Dr Trương Minh Huy Vũ of the Vietnam National University of HCM City as his deputy. The group will attend meetings of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and others on pandemic prevention and control, receive all relevant information, and co-ordinate with the Data Analytics Centre to standardise data related to the epidemic. Its mission comprises researching and suggesting specific solutions and measures to the Chairman for fighting COVID-19 while also reviving economic growth. The city Department of Science and Technology has launched a programme called 'HCMC Innovation Solution- COVID-19' (HIS – COVID 2021) to seek out and connect innovative solutions for coping with the pandemic. It has solicited registration by individuals, teams, organisations, and businesses with innovative solutions, technology applications or digital transformation initiatives that can help the city deal with the outbreak. It encourages innovations,… Read full this story

