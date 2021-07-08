Chinese ‘Research Mission’ to Hoàng Sa islands “illegal”: Foreign ministry

China’s largest-ever oceanographic research and training vessel “Sun Yat-sen University” is seen off the coast of Shanghai, June 26, 2021. — Photo from CGTN HÀ NỘI — All research activities in the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) islands without Việt Nam's express permission are illegal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lê Thị Thu Hằng, said at a press briefing on Thursday. It has been reported that China plans to deploy one of its “largest-ever” oceanographic research and training vessels, named the Sun Yat-sen University, in October of this year. The vessel, characterised as "a mobile laboratory at sea" took some 20 months to complete. It is set to sail to the Hoàng Sa islands (which is called ‘Xisha Islands’ by China) in the disputed South China Sea area on the first stop of ‘a scientific research mission’, China Global Television Network (CGTN) has reported. "As we have reiterated many times, Việt Nam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Trường Sa and Hoàng Sa islands. Vietnam has lawful rights over these waters which is provided by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," Hằng said. The Vietnamese diplomat stressed that all research activities, surveying, and scientific exploration… Read full this story

