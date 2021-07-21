Checkpoints cause traffic jams for drivers heading into Hà Nội

A driver shows his joy after getting a COVID-19 negative quick test result at the Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ Highway Toll Station. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Checkpoints established to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Hà Nội are creating traffic jams around the city. A Vietnam News Agency correspondent photographed the Liên Ninh toll station on Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ Highway in Thanh Trì District, with thousands of cars lined up for kilometres, at about 8am on Tuesday. At the medical declaration desk, dozens of people were crammed together, causing problems for the control force. It has reportedly taken hours for some vehicles to get through. At a similar checkpoint on Highway 5 in Gia Lâm District, at 10am on Tuesday, hundreds of vehicles stretched for about two kilometres leading to traffic jams. Hà Nội Police confirmed there was congestion at a number of checkpoints and medical staff and the police force were stretched thin. Colonel Dương Đức Hải, head of the Traffic Police Department said that his unit has assigned 795 traffic police, 421 mobile police, 812 medical officers, 539 grassroots officials and many other forces have participated in 22 posts throughout the day. Block source of… Read full this story
