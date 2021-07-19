Charter flights to be arranged to send people in southern localities to hometown

The move came following instructions of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Transport to create all possible conditions for workers and people in HCM City and southern localities to return to their hometowns while ensuring the strict observance of COVID-19 preventive rules, according to an official document newly issued by CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang. Airlines must immediately take necessary steps to start the transport while localities and authorized organisations are required to promptly devise plans for the arrangement of charter flights for the returnees. All passengers must present a valid negative PCR coronavirus test result conducted no more than three days before departure or undergo rapid testing at airports before boarding the flights. The CAAV also required airports in southern regions to offer rapid testing services. Source: VNA
- Philippines earthquake leaves ‘at least two dead’ as huge 6.6 magnitude tremor rocks Mindanao sending people fleeing
- Sabeco to charter aircraft to transport outstanding workers home for New Year
- FLOAT (Fly Over All Traffic) Offering Media and Business Customers In-flight Tours of Revolutionary Transportation Alternative in Southern California
- Citizenship bill protests singe Assam; flights suspended, train services hit
- We must cut capital flight to deepen local content in Nigeria- MG Vowgas
- Lake Worth Schools and Local Girl Scouts Compete in Akel Homes Holiday Tree Decorating Contest, First Prize Receives $1000 for Key Educational Resources and Supplies
- ‘It’s highly suspicious’: Alarm bells raised over doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight
- Sharm El-Sheikh offers superb diving - and with direct flights starting next week, the Red Sea favourite is once again back in business
- Traveler on United Airlines night flight films terrifying moment flames shoot out of jet's engine but he KEEPS QUIET so as 'not to wake sleeping passengers'
- The unbelievable moment entitled Aussie businessman angry about his flight delay tells protesters in Hong Kong's airport they should 'know their place'
Charter flights to be arranged to send people in southern localities to hometown have 299 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.