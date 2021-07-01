Central Economic Commission launches new tasks for 2021

Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh speaks at the conference – Photo: NDO The event was chaired by Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, who is also the head of the commission. Delegates at the conference discussed the results achieved as well as limitations in implementing tasks in 2020 and during the 2015-2020 term as a whole, while offering suggestions for the commission to fulfil its tasks in the new year. Speaking at the conference, Politburo member Binh stated that last year and over the past five years, the commission has performed its assigned functions and tasks well, including researching and advising the promulgation of 15 resolutions by the Party in the socio-economic field, as well as performing the appraisal of hundreds of projects, reports, and important documents submitted to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat. The work of guiding, examining and supervising the implementation of the Party’s guidelines on socio-economic issues has also been reformed. The commission has presided over and coordinated with agencies to successfully organise dozens of national and international forums, conferences and seminars, contributing to propagating, disseminating, and mobilising intellectuals both at home and abroad to serve the building and perfecting of the Party’s economic… Read full this story

