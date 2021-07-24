An engineer monitors a production line at a circuit board factory at Da Nang IT Park. The central city’s IZs and IPs have still lured investment in spite of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo courtesy of Trung Nam Group ĐÀ NẴNG — The US's Vector Fabrication Inc has been scouting locations in central Việt Nam for a Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) factory with an estimated investment of US$60 million, according to the Head of the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (Đà Nẵng HPIZA), Phạm Trường Sơn. Sơn confirmed to Việt Nam News, that the city's People's Committee has asked the board for an introduction to the park for the US investor from California. It's a positive recovery sign for foreign investment in the city during the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the city and many provinces in Việt Nam, Sơn said. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, potential foreign and domestic investors have been eyeing establishing manufacturing factories at the central city's industrial zones and hi-tech parks. In all, a total of US$145.3 million from 16 foreign direct investment projects and VNĐ481 billion ($21 million) from 12 domestic projects flowed into the city in the first six… Read full this story

Central city lures investment in mid COVID-19 hit have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.