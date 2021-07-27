Central beach clean-up campaign launched

Phan Văn Đúc celebrates after scoring a goal for Việt Nam. Đức wil join in the beach clean-up campaign in six coastal central provinces in September. Photo courtesy of Sports and Culture Newspaper THỪA THIÊN HUẾ – National footballer Phan Văn Đức will join local communities and young people in a beach clean-up campaign in Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên Huế provinces from July to September Đức, who plays for national premier V 1 League Sông Lam Nghệ An, will be the ambassador for the clean-up programme in coastal-central Việt Nam. He will encourage local communities to keep their white sand beaches pristine and garbage free. The campaign will include tree planting and building much-needed facilities at the beaches to serve local people and tourists during the summer. He will be at the official event in September, according to the event's organisers. The beach clean-up programme, which is an initiative of Carlsberg Việt Nam, is expected to encourage and support the sustainable development of central Việt Nam while improving the beach for local communities. A beach in central Việt Nam. A beach clean-up programme has been launched in six central provinces running from… Read full this story

