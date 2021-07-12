Caseload tops 30,000 on Monday, as new daily case record set again

A locked down area in HCM City due to COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw a record number of COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday, the same day the overall caseload topped 30,000. A total of 2,383 cases were recorded on Monday, including 1,764 in HCM City, the country’s COVID-19 hotspot, leading to the Ministry of Health increasing the self-isolation period for people returning from HCM City to other areas from seven days to 14, effective starting today. A total of 28,689 cases have been reported since the start of the fourth wave on April 27. Other cities and provinces that recorded new cases were Bình Dương (128), Tiền Giang (118), Đồng Nai (82), Khánh Hoà (58), Đồng Tháp (40), Phú Yên (30), Hà Nội (29), Vĩnh Long (26), Đà Nẵng (14), An Giang (11), Bình Phước (8 ), Trà Vinh (8), Hậu Giang (8 ), Bắc Giang (7), Hưng Yên (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Sóc Trăng (5), Bắc Ninh (4), Tây Ninh (3), Bạc Liêu (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Nam Định (2), Huế (1), Nghệ An (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1) and Đắk Nông (1). A total of 2,096… Read full this story

