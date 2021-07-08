Capital city plans to build more public and green spaces

Hà Nội plans to open more public spaces by 2030. — Photo vneconomy.vn HÀ NỘI ­— Public green spaces have never been more important in Hà Nội, a densely populated city facing challenges from rapid urbanisation, climate change and air pollution. The capital is in the midst of a prolonged heatwave so flower gardens and parks in the city have been popular spots recently. Nguyễn Văn Miện, a man living on Hàng Bè Street of Hoàn Kiếm District, said: "On hot days, flower gardens and parks are ideal places for people, especially those living in the narrow houses on Old Quarter streets like me." Miện goes to Chí Linh Garden nearby Hoàn Kiếm Lake, where there are many old trees, to exercise and walk every day. "If there were no public flower gardens like this to relax and do daily exercise, it would be very frustrating and uncomfortable," he told Kinh Tế & Đô Thị (Economy and City) newspaper. Public and green spaces are indispensable for a city to meet people’s needs, but the reality is that public and green spaces are rare and their quality is low in central Hà Nội. According to statistics of Livable Cities Project of Canada's HealthBridge Foundation in Việt… Read full this story

