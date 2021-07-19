Cambodia donates face masks, oxygen generators to HCM City coronavirus fight

Youk Sambath, Cambodian health ministry Secretary of State (left), presents gifts to Dương Anh Đức, Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee, at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu HCM CITY — The People's Committee of HCM City – Việt Nam's largest COVID hotspot – held a ceremony at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on Monday to mark receiving a shipment of face masks and oxygen generators donated by Cambodia. The gift from the Cambodian Government comprises of 1 million medical face masks, 100,000 N95 face masks, 100 five-litre oxygen generators and cash worth US$200,000. Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Dương Anh Đức thanked Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the Royal Government and people of Cambodia for supporting Việt Nam. Youk Sambath, Secretary of State under the Cambodian Ministry of Health, said that friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and Vietnam had been nurtured by generations of leaders and the people of both countries. The official said that during the coronavirus pandemic, mutual support between the two countries clearly reflected their closeness and neighbourliness, and bilateral collaboration would be tightened to benefit the two peoples for peace, security and development in the region and wider world. — VNS Cambodian COVID-19… Read full this story
- Hanoi official calls for punishment on those without face masks in public
- First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
- Face masks: in 2020, 'mask slacking' is more partisan than in 1918, historians say
- Man Arrested for Breaking Veteran's Jaw in Face Mask Dispute
- Matt Hancock urges shops to call the POLICE if people refuse to wear face masks despite top officers branding the £100 fines 'IMPOSSIBLE' to enforce - as retailers warn the rules are the 'last nail in the coffin' for business
- What Idaho's statehouse clashes tell us about the coronavirus fight
- Feline good! Sacked Studio 10 host Kerri-Anne Kennerley stays upbeat as she steps out in a kitty-inspired face mask just hours after her emotional farewell to viewers
- China to open most cinemas after a half-year coronavirus shutdown - but audience must wear face masks throughout the film
- Hong Kong Mandates Masks and Expands Restrictions, as Coronavirus Worldwide Death Toll Surpasses 600K
- Coronavirus digest: Finland in face mask U-turn, recommends usage
Cambodia donates face masks, oxygen generators to HCM City coronavirus fight have 372 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.