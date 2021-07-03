CAAV proposes halting flights to/from Tho Xuan, Phu Bai, Chu Lai airports

Accordingly, flights to and from Tho Xuan airport and HCM City-Phu Bai flights will be suspended from 0am on July 4, and those between Ho Chi Minh City and Chu Lai and vice versa from 0am on July 5. The CAAV said the proposal was raised by authorities of the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Special flights carrying medical staff and supplies will be considered by CAVV. As of 12:30pm on July 3, Vietnam confirmed 16,853 local and 1,837 imported cases. The numbers of recoveries and deaths amounted to 7,395 and 84, respectively. Among active patients undergoing treatment, 260 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 138 twice and 89 thrice. The number of cases since the fourth COVID-19 wave hit the country in late April reached 15,283, of whom 4,621 had been given the all-clear. Source: VNA

