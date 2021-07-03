A section of the western sea dyke in Cà Mau Province's Trần Văn Thời District. – VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Anh CÀ MAU – The southernmost province of Cà Mau is speeding up efforts to prevent erosion to ensure sustainable development and adapt to climate change. In recent years erosion along its rivers, canals and coasts have occurred not only in the rainy season but also in the dry season because of the increasing impact of climate change and human factors. In Năm Căn District, one of the coastal districts hardest hit by river erosion, there have been around 20 instances this year, which caused damage to properties. They occurred mostly along major rivers with strong flows, especially in Năm Căn Town and the communes of Hàng Vịnh, Hiệp Tùng, Đất Mới and Tam Giang. On June 16 a 30-metre stretch was eroded in Tam Giang, which affected three charcoal making kilns. Nguyễn Thành Đạt, their owner, said the erosion occurred rapidly and caused him losses of VNĐ80 million (US$3,500). Another occurred in Năm Căn Town's Hamlet 7 a few days later, causing three houses to slide into the river. Erosion often occurs at night, also threatening the safety of people,… Read full this story

Cà Mau takes measures to prevent erosion, adapt to climate change have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.