Businesses adapt to the pandemic, offer workers temporary housing

Workers at Nidec Vietnam Co. Ltd check in at a hotel on July 5. Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — Many businesses and manufacturers are finding ways to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining operations and keeping workers safe. In the first six months of the year, about 70,200 businesses were closed due to the pandemic, a year-on-year increase of 24.9 per cent, according to the General Statistics Office. Businesses in industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City have prepared plans to set up temporary accommodations for their workers as part of an effort to reduce the risk of infections that could result in the closure of factories. As many as 40 businesses in industrial parks and export processing zones have registered to offer accommodations for workers at their premises to avoid the spread of the virus, according to the HCM City Industrial Park and Export Processing Zone Authority (HEPZA). Workers have been asked to work overtime to prevent reduction in output as it is difficult to recruit new employees amid the outbreak. Management of product quality systems has been strengthened to reduce substandard products. Vissan joint-stock company has used its warehouse as temporary accomodations for workers. Nguyễn Ngọc An, general director of Vissan, said that providing temporary housing for workers was considered as a last resort to gain the dual… Read full this story

